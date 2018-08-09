Uptown Reinvestment Corp. sets sights on South Saginaw Street
This is the final installment of three reports in a series about economic development in and around downtown Flint and its impact on surrounding communities....
Swanson to throw pizza party for elementary reading achievers
GENESEE COUNTY — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson will throw a Pizza Party Extravaganza for the elementary school that reads the most books between now...
Vendors prepare for chamber’s Meet Grand Blanc Community Expo
GRAND BLANC — Amber Taylor is looking forward to bringing Back to the Bricks to the Meet Grand Blanc Community Expo on Saturday, March 19....
Flint School of Performing Arts’ Dort Honors String Quartet documentary wins national awards
FLINT — In January 2021, the Dort Honors String Quartet...
Rotary Club bestows “Service Above Self” Award to FCS school nurse
FLUSHING — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Flushing Community Schools nurse...
Breaking the time barrier: new system extends life, viability of donated lungs
ANN ARBOR — Kyle Clark of Lapeer had just days...
Capitol Theatre presents “Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies” on March 10
FLINT — Flint area audiences will get to see an...
Patients gain access to innovative spine expert at Hurley Medical Center
FLINT — Whether it is neck/back pain, sciatica, deformities, spine...
Davison wrestling repeats as D1 team champs
KALAMAZOO — The Davison varsity wrestling team put its team...
The PGA will be okay, Detroit hockey is fun again and March Madness approaches
The Fat Guy is taking a mini five day vacation...
Cheer heading to state finals
The Grand Blanc competitive cheer team is headed to the...
Grand Blanc football coach resigns
GRAND BLANC — Clint Alexander, Grand Blanc varsity football coach,...
Where Are the P.O.A. Meetings?
Once upon a time, I was a member of M.O.P.S., acronym for Mothers of Preschoolers. We were a group of...
Remember When …
Burton is home to me, no matter where I travel in the world. I miss home when I am away....
Letter author thanks community for recall support
As an individual who gathered signatures on behalf of the Matthew Smith recall effort, I would like to thank everyone...
Experience the rich arts & culture of Flint & Genesee
Coming from a fine arts background, I am enamored with the rich arts and culture scene in Flint & Genesee....
Remember When …
Last week I told you how this journey of mine revealed facts on how a little settlement started in Genesee...